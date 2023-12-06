The Vegas Golden Knights, including William Karlsson, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Looking to bet on Karlsson's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Karlsson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 17:40 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 26 games this year, Karlsson has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has an assist in 11 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 61.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 73 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 26 Games 4 23 Points 4 11 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.