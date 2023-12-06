In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on William Karlsson to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

In 10 of 26 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Karlsson's shooting percentage is 17.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:38 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:31 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:51 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:44 Away W 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

