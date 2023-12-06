Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 6?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will William Carrier find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (two shots).
- Carrier has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|W 6-5
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
