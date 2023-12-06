The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will William Carrier find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (two shots).

Carrier has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:30 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:41 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:58 Away W 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

