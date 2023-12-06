The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at UD Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 135.5.

UNLV vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -9.5 135.5

Rebels Betting Records & Stats

UNLV has played five games this season that have had more than 135.5 combined points scored.

UNLV's matchups this season have a 146.5-point average over/under, 11.0 more points than this game's point total.

UNLV is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Dayton has had more success against the spread than UNLV this year, recording an ATS record of 5-3-0, as opposed to the 2-4-0 mark of UNLV.

UNLV vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 4 50% 70.0 142.7 64.1 137.9 134.1 UNLV 5 83.3% 72.7 142.7 73.8 137.9 145.5

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

The Rebels score an average of 72.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 64.1 the Flyers give up.

UNLV has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.

UNLV vs. Dayton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 5-3-0 1-2 4-4-0 UNLV 2-4-0 0-0 5-1-0

UNLV vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton UNLV 14-2 Home Record 9-7 5-6 Away Record 5-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

