UNLV vs. Dayton December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (2-3) meet the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at UD Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
UNLV vs. Dayton Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nate Santos: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Dayton Players to Watch
UNLV vs. Dayton Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|UNLV AVG
|UNLV Rank
|281st
|68.4
|Points Scored
|72.8
|225th
|125th
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|264th
|346th
|26.8
|Rebounds
|29.0
|319th
|327th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|236th
|141st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|220th
|121st
|14.4
|Assists
|11.0
|289th
|151st
|11.4
|Turnovers
|9.6
|47th
