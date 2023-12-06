Wednesday's contest at UD Arena has the Dayton Flyers (6-2) going head to head against the UNLV Rebels (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on December 6. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 win for Dayton, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNLV vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNLV vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 74, UNLV 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-7.6)

Dayton (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Dayton is 5-3-0 against the spread, while UNLV's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. A total of four out of the Flyers' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Rebels' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (posting 72.7 points per game, 230th in college basketball, while conceding 73.8 per outing, 240th in college basketball) and have a -7 scoring differential.

UNLV comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It grabs 28.3 rebounds per game (340th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3.

UNLV knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

UNLV has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (66th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than the 12.2 it forces (181st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.