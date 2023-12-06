The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UNLV Rebels (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at UD Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dayton vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

UNLV vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Dayton Betting Trends

UNLV has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Dayton has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Flyers games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 UNLV, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (80th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (141st).

UNLV has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.