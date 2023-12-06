How to Watch UNLV vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (6-2) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNLV Rebels (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
UNLV vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.
- UNLV has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.
- The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 245th.
- The Rebels average 8.6 more points per game (72.7) than the Flyers give up to opponents (64.1).
- UNLV has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNLV scored 74.9 points per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (74.6).
- At home, the Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than they allowed away (73.3).
- Beyond the arc, UNLV made more triples away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Florida State
|L 83-75
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Richmond
|L 82-65
|Ocean Center
|11/28/2023
|Akron
|W 72-70
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/9/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
