The Dayton Flyers (6-2) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNLV Rebels (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

UNLV vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.
  • UNLV has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.
  • The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 245th.
  • The Rebels average 8.6 more points per game (72.7) than the Flyers give up to opponents (64.1).
  • UNLV has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNLV scored 74.9 points per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (74.6).
  • At home, the Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than they allowed away (73.3).
  • Beyond the arc, UNLV made more triples away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Florida State L 83-75 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Richmond L 82-65 Ocean Center
11/28/2023 Akron W 72-70 Thomas & Mack Center
12/6/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
12/9/2023 Loyola Marymount - Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Creighton - Dollar Loan Center

