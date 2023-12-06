Talen Horton-Tucker's Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Horton-Tucker produced 14 points, four assists and three steals in a 118-113 win versus the Trail Blazers.

Now let's break down Horton-Tucker's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.3 8.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.6 Assists 3.5 4.5 3.7 PRA -- 16.7 14.8 PR -- 12.2 11.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.1



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

He's put up 3.9 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horton-Tucker's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.6 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 118 points per game.

The Mavericks are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 46.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.7 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have conceded 12.6 makes per contest, 15th in the league.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 34 21 6 4 1 1 2 11/2/2022 14 2 0 0 0 0 0

