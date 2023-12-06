The Utah Jazz, with Simone Fontecchio, take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 118-113 win versus the Trail Blazers, Fontecchio put up seven points, five assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Fontecchio's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 7.2 8.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.5 2.9 Assists 2.5 1.2 1.7 PRA -- 10.9 13.5 PR -- 9.7 11.8 3PM 2.5 1.6 2.0



Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 6.0% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.1 per contest.

Fontecchio is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Fontecchio's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.6.

Giving up 118 points per game, the Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Mavericks have allowed 46.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

Conceding 27.7 assists per game, the Mavericks are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

The Mavericks give up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 29 6 3 1 2 0 0

