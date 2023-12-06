Will Paul Cotter Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 6?
Will Paul Cotter find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Cotter stats and insights
- In three of 26 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Cotter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|13:41
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:42
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|W 6-5
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
