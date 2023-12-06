Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Enterprise Center. Does a wager on Roy interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nicolas Roy vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy has averaged 14:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In three of 17 games this year, Roy has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Roy has a point in seven of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Roy has an assist in four of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Roy has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Roy Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 17 Games 4 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

