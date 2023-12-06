Can we anticipate Nicolas Roy scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roy stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:21 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 17:57 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.