Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 6?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Nicolas Hague going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Hague stats and insights
- Hague has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Hague has no points on the power play.
- Hague's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
