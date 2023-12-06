Wednesday's contest between the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-3) and the Weber State Wildcats (0-7) at Dee Events Center has a projected final score of 66-59 based on our computer prediction, with Nevada taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Wolf Pack's last outing was a 73-66 loss to UCSB on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nevada vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 66, Weber State 59

Other MWC Predictions

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack beat the No. 166-ranked (according to our computer rankings) San Diego Toreros, 76-63, on November 29, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Wildcats have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 166) on November 29

67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 172) on November 25

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 199) on November 24

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 299) on November 17

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 326) on November 9

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13.8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

13.8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Lexie Givens: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 27.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 27.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 32.1 FG%

5.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 32.1 FG% Claire Jacobs: 9.4 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Kennedy Lee: 4.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 64.9 points per game (204th in college basketball) and allowing 64.0 (178th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.