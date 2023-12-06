The Weber State Wildcats (0-7) will be trying to halt a seven-game losing skid when hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Dee Events Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

The Wolf Pack average just 3.2 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Wildcats allow (68.1).

Nevada has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.

Weber State's record is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 64.9 points.

The 52.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Wolf Pack give up (64).

The Wildcats are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Wolf Pack concede to opponents (39.2%).

The Wolf Pack make 35.8% of their shots from the field, just 12.8% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13.8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

13.8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Lexie Givens: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 27.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 27.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 32.1 FG%

5.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 32.1 FG% Claire Jacobs: 9.4 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Kennedy Lee: 4.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Schedule