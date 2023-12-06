Nevada vs. UC Davis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) are heavily favored (by 14.5 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.
Nevada vs. UC Davis Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nevada
|-14.5
|144.5
Nevada Betting Records & Stats
- Nevada's games have gone over 144.5 points just once this season (in five outings).
- The average point total in Nevada's contests this year is 148.7, 4.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Wolf Pack have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread.
- Nevada has been more successful against the spread than UC Davis this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-1-0, compared to UC Davis, who hasn't covered yet in 2023-24.
Nevada vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nevada
|1
|20%
|84.3
|154.3
|64.3
|131
|145.5
|UC Davis
|1
|25%
|70.0
|154.3
|66.7
|131
|147.0
Additional Nevada Insights & Trends
- The 84.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 17.6 more points than the Aggies give up (66.7).
- Nevada has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Nevada vs. UC Davis Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nevada
|4-1-0
|0-1
|3-2-0
|UC Davis
|0-4-0
|0-0
|1-3-0
Nevada vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nevada
|UC Davis
|14-1
|Home Record
|10-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|5-9
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|76.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|66.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.5
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
