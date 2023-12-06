The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) are heavily favored (by 14.5 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nevada vs. UC Davis Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -14.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada's games have gone over 144.5 points just once this season (in five outings).

The average point total in Nevada's contests this year is 148.7, 4.2 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

Nevada has been more successful against the spread than UC Davis this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-1-0, compared to UC Davis, who hasn't covered yet in 2023-24.

Nevada vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 1 20% 84.3 154.3 64.3 131 145.5 UC Davis 1 25% 70.0 154.3 66.7 131 147.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

The 84.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 17.6 more points than the Aggies give up (66.7).

Nevada has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nevada vs. UC Davis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 4-1-0 0-1 3-2-0 UC Davis 0-4-0 0-0 1-3-0

Nevada vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada UC Davis 14-1 Home Record 10-4 6-7 Away Record 5-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.