The UC Davis Aggies (3-1) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Nevada vs. UC Davis Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nevada vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 155th 72.6 Points Scored 74.8 101st 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 71.1 211th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 33.4 79th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 6.7 256th 81st 14.4 Assists 12.2 249th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 14.2 339th

