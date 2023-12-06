Nevada vs. UC Davis December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Davis Aggies (3-1) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
Nevada vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Nevada Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Nevada vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|155th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|14.2
|339th
