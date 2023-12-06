Wednesday's contest at Lawlor Events Center has the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) matching up with the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-61 victory, as our model heavily favors Nevada.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nevada vs. UC Davis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nevada vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 82, UC Davis 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. UC Davis

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-21.3)

Nevada (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Nevada's record against the spread this season is 4-1-0, while UC Davis' is 0-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wolf Pack are 3-2-0 and the Aggies are 1-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack average 84.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (45th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.0 points per game.

Nevada wins the rebound battle by 6.3 boards on average. It collects 37.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 45th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.0 per contest.

Nevada connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents (8.0).

The Wolf Pack rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 34th in college basketball, allowing 81.3 points per 100 possessions.

Nevada has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 7.7 per game (third in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (257th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.