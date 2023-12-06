The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) aim to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. UC Davis matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Nevada vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline UC Davis Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-14.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-14.5) 143.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. UC Davis Betting Trends

Nevada has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Wolf Pack's five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

UC Davis is winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).

Aggies games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Nevada is 80th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (22nd-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Nevada has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

