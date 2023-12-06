How to Watch Nevada vs. UC Davis on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning run when they host the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs on MW Network.
Nevada vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: NSN
Nevada Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
- In games Nevada shoots better than 46% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Aggies are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolf Pack sit at 45th.
- The 84.3 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 17.6 more points than the Aggies give up (66.7).
- Nevada has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada posted 76.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- The Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).
- At home, Nevada sunk 0.1 more treys per game (6.9) than in road games (6.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.3%).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Portland
|W 108-83
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Montana
|W 77-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 73-59
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/6/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Drake
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
