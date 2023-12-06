The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning run when they host the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs on MW Network.

Nevada vs. UC Davis Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • TV: NSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nevada Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
  • In games Nevada shoots better than 46% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolf Pack sit at 45th.
  • The 84.3 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 17.6 more points than the Aggies give up (66.7).
  • Nevada has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada posted 76.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
  • The Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).
  • At home, Nevada sunk 0.1 more treys per game (6.9) than in road games (6.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Portland W 108-83 Lawlor Events Center
11/29/2023 Montana W 77-66 Lawlor Events Center
12/2/2023 Loyola Marymount W 73-59 Lawlor Events Center
12/6/2023 UC Davis - Lawlor Events Center
12/9/2023 Drake - Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Weber State - Lawlor Events Center

