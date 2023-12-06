The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning run when they host the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nevada vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: NSN

NSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada Stats Insights

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

In games Nevada shoots better than 46% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Aggies are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolf Pack sit at 45th.

The 84.3 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 17.6 more points than the Aggies give up (66.7).

Nevada has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada posted 76.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.

The Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).

At home, Nevada sunk 0.1 more treys per game (6.9) than in road games (6.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule