In the upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Michael Amadio to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Amadio's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:55 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:50 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:55 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:52 Away W 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

