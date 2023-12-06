Will Michael Amadio Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 6?
In the upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Michael Amadio to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Amadio stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Amadio's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Amadio recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|13:55
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|11:43
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Away
|W 6-5
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
