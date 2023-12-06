Mark Stone will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues play at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Prop bets for Stone in that upcoming Golden Knights-Blues game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mark Stone vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 19:01 on the ice per game.

In six of 26 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Stone has a point in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 26 games this season, Stone has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Stone's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 26 Games 3 21 Points 2 7 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

