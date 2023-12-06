For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mark Stone a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Stone has accumulated two goals and six assists.

Stone's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:35 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 21:40 Away W 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

