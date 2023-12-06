Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Korczak stats and insights

Korczak has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (two shots).

Korczak has picked up one assist on the power play.

Korczak's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Korczak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 2-1 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 3-2 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:34 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

