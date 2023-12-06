Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Marchessault has averaged 17:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In seven of 26 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Marchessault has a point in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Marchessault has an assist in six of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Marchessault goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 26 Games 4 17 Points 2 11 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

