When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • In seven of 26 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (four shots).
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated four goals and two assists.
  • Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:19 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 18:18 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:53 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 3 2 1 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:02 Away W 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

