Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 6?
When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marchessault stats and insights
- In seven of 26 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated four goals and two assists.
- Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:19
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|18:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:53
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|3
|2
|1
|19:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:02
|Away
|W 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.