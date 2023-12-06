John Collins is a player to watch when the Utah Jazz (7-13) and the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) go head to head at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KJZZ

BSSW, KJZZ Live Stream:

Jazz's Last Game

In their previous game, the Jazz defeated the Trail Blazers on Saturday, 118-113 in OT. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 25 points (and added five assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 25 4 5 0 0 0 Keyonte George 21 6 6 0 0 1 John Collins 17 9 3 1 3 1

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in league).

Collins averages 14.4 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Jordan Clarkson averages 17.8 points, 3.3 boards and 4.9 assists, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Keyonte George averages 10.5 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists, making 34.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker gets the Jazz 9.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Collins 13.8 8.8 0.9 0.6 1 1.5 Keyonte George 13.7 4.2 5.3 0.7 0 2 Collin Sexton 12.9 3.1 3.7 0.7 0.3 1.4 Jordan Clarkson 13.7 2 3.5 0.6 0 1.6 Lauri Markkanen 11.4 4.4 0 0.8 0.5 0.8

