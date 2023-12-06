John Collins, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - December 6
John Collins is a player to watch when the Utah Jazz (7-13) and the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) go head to head at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KJZZ
Jazz's Last Game
In their previous game, the Jazz defeated the Trail Blazers on Saturday, 118-113 in OT. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 25 points (and added five assists and four boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Collin Sexton
|25
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Keyonte George
|21
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|John Collins
|17
|9
|3
|1
|3
|1
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in league).
- Collins averages 14.4 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Jordan Clarkson averages 17.8 points, 3.3 boards and 4.9 assists, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Keyonte George averages 10.5 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists, making 34.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Talen Horton-Tucker gets the Jazz 9.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|John Collins
|13.8
|8.8
|0.9
|0.6
|1
|1.5
|Keyonte George
|13.7
|4.2
|5.3
|0.7
|0
|2
|Collin Sexton
|12.9
|3.1
|3.7
|0.7
|0.3
|1.4
|Jordan Clarkson
|13.7
|2
|3.5
|0.6
|0
|1.6
|Lauri Markkanen
|11.4
|4.4
|0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.8
