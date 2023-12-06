The Utah Jazz (7-13) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) on December 6, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 49% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

This season, Utah has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 20th.

The Jazz put up 5.9 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Mavericks give up (118).

When it scores more than 118 points, Utah is 3-2.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average more points per game at home (119.7) than on the road (104.4), and also concede fewer points at home (116.7) than on the road (120.2).

The Jazz average 1.2 more assists per game at home (27.2) than on the road (26).

Jazz Injuries