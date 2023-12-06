Jazz vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (7-13) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and KJZZ
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-8.5
|225.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 14 games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.
- Utah's games this year have had a 230.5-point total on average, five more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah is 11-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jazz have come away with four wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|14
|73.7%
|118.2
|230.3
|118
|236.5
|233.3
|Jazz
|14
|70%
|112.1
|230.3
|118.5
|236.5
|228.9
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of the Jazz's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (8-2-0) than away (3-7-0).
- The Jazz average 5.9 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (118).
- Utah is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 118 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|11-9
|2-0
|11-9
|Mavericks
|9-10
|0-1
|13-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Jazz
|Mavericks
|112.1
|118.2
|21
|6
|5-0
|6-4
|3-2
|8-2
|118.5
|118
|25
|22
|8-2
|4-2
|6-4
|4-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.