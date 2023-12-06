Jazz vs. Mavericks December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (6-11), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Airlines Center, battle the Dallas Mavericks (11-6). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV:
Jazz Players to Watch
- John Collins delivers 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for the Jazz.
- Jordan Clarkson is putting up 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He's making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk is putting up 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 57.0% of his shots from the field.
- The Jazz are getting 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Keyonte George this year.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic posts 31.1 points, 7.9 assists and 8.0 boards per game.
- Kyrie Irving posts 24.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made treys per game (fifth in NBA).
- Dereck Lively averages 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds.
- Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 boards.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Points Avg.
|Points Allowed Avg.
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
