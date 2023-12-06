The Utah Jazz (7-13), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET, aim to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Dallas Mavericks (11-8).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Mavericks matchup.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks score 118.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 118 (22nd in the league) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz put up 112.1 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 118.5 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -128 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

These teams average 230.3 points per game between them, 4.8 more than this game's total.

These two teams surrender 236.5 points per game combined, 11 more points than the total for this contest.

Dallas has covered nine times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Utah has covered 11 times in 20 games with a spread this year.

Jazz and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +30000 - Mavericks +2500 +1100 -

