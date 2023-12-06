Jack Eichel will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues play at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Considering a wager on Eichel? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jack Eichel vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +185)

1.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 20:17 on the ice per game.

Eichel has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eichel has a point in 18 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points seven times.

Eichel has an assist in 13 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Eichel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 35.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 26 Games 3 28 Points 1 11 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

