Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Barbashev's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 14:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

In five of 26 games this year, Barbashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barbashev has a point in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 26 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Barbashev goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 26 Games 2 9 Points 1 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

