Will Ivan Barbashev Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 6?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Ivan Barbashev going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barbashev stats and insights
- In five of 26 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted four shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Barbashev's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barbashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|10:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:19
|Away
|W 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.