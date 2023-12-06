On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Ivan Barbashev going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

  • In five of 26 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted four shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Barbashev's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:58 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 10:53 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:19 Away W 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

