Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Blues on December 6, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jack Eichel, Robert Thomas and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 9:00 PM ET).
Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Golden Knights vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 28 points. He has 11 goals and 17 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
William Karlsson is another of Vegas' top contributors through 26 games, with 11 goals and 12 assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Mark Stone has seven goals and 14 assists for Vegas.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the St. Louis offense with 24 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.1 shots per game, shooting 15.7%.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Pavel Buchnevich has collected 19 points this season, with nine goals and 10 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
