Player prop bet options for Jack Eichel, Robert Thomas and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 9:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 28 points. He has 11 goals and 17 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 2 3 6 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 4

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

William Karlsson is another of Vegas' top contributors through 26 games, with 11 goals and 12 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 27 1 0 1 3

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Mark Stone has seven goals and 14 assists for Vegas.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the St. Louis offense with 24 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.1 shots per game, shooting 15.7%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 2 2 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Pavel Buchnevich has collected 19 points this season, with nine goals and 10 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 1 2 3 4

