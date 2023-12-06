Golden Knights vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5), coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues, visit the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Blues defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their last outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-150)
|Blues (+125)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 55.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (11-9).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Vegas has a 9-6 record (winning 60.0% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
- Vegas' 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 10 times.
Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs. Blues Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|80 (9th)
|Goals
|69 (25th)
|60 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|73 (16th)
|20 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (30th)
|10 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (9th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Vegas has gone 4-2-4 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over three times.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.1 per game for a total of 80 this season.
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing only 60 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +20 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.