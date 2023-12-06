The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5), coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues, visit the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Blues defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their last outing.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-150) Blues (+125) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 55.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (11-9).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Vegas has a 9-6 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Vegas' 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 10 times.

Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Blues Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 80 (9th) Goals 69 (25th) 60 (3rd) Goals Allowed 73 (16th) 20 (8th) Power Play Goals 7 (30th) 10 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (9th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Vegas has gone 4-2-4 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over three times.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.1 per game for a total of 80 this season.

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing only 60 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +20 this season.

