The Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone and the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (28 points), via collected 11 goals and 17 assists.

William Karlsson is another important player for Vegas, with 23 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.

Stone's total of 21 points is via seven goals and 14 assists.

Logan Thompson (6-3-3) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .919% save percentage (10th-best in league).

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas' eight goals and 16 assists in 24 matchups give him 24 points on the season.

Pavel Buchnevich's 19 points this season, including nine goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, St. Louis' Kyrou has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) this season.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 5-4-0 record this season, with a .901 save percentage (34th in the league). In 9 games, he has 200 saves, and has given up 22 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Golden Knights vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 2nd 2.31 Goals Allowed 3.04 15th 10th 32 Shots 29.3 24th 11th 29.4 Shots Allowed 32.6 27th 13th 21.74% Power Play % 9.86% 31st 5th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 78.69% 19th

