The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5), coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues, visit the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Blues took down the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their most recent game.

In the last 10 contests for the Golden Knights, their offense has scored 25 goals while their defense has given up 23 (they have a 4-2-4 record in those games). In 41 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (22.0% conversion rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey contest.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Blues 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+130)

Blues (+130) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 4-5-9 in overtime contests as part of a 16-5-5 overall record.

In the seven games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-4 record (good for 10 points).

In the three games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Vegas has finished 3-1-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering six points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 16 games (13-0-3, 29 points).

In the nine games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 6-0-3 to record 15 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 8-5-1 (17 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 7-0-4 to register 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 1st 2.31 Goals Allowed 3.04 15th 10th 32 Shots 29.3 24th 11th 29.4 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 13th 21.74% Power Play % 9.86% 31st 5th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 78.69% 18th

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

