Golden Knights vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 6
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5), coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues, visit the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Blues took down the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their most recent game.
In the last 10 contests for the Golden Knights, their offense has scored 25 goals while their defense has given up 23 (they have a 4-2-4 record in those games). In 41 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (22.0% conversion rate).
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey contest.
Golden Knights vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Blues 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (+130)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 4-5-9 in overtime contests as part of a 16-5-5 overall record.
- In the seven games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-4 record (good for 10 points).
- In the three games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).
- Vegas has finished 3-1-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering six points).
- The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 16 games (13-0-3, 29 points).
- In the nine games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 6-0-3 to record 15 points.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 8-5-1 (17 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 7-0-4 to register 18 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|18th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|22nd
|1st
|2.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.04
|15th
|10th
|32
|Shots
|29.3
|24th
|11th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|28th
|13th
|21.74%
|Power Play %
|9.86%
|31st
|5th
|86.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.69%
|18th
Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
