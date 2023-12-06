Wednesday's NHL slate features an outing between the favored Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5, -155 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1, +130 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Golden Knights vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 10 of 26 games this season.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 11 of their 20 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (55.0%).

The Blues have claimed an upset victory in eight, or 50.0%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Vegas is 9-5 when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (64.3% win percentage).

St. Louis has won four of its 10 games when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-2-4 4-6 3-7-0 6.2 2.50 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-2-4 2.50 2.30 9 22.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 2.80 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.80 3.70 4 12.5% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

