How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will visit the St. Louis Blues (who won their previous game) on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Tune in for the Golden Knights-Blues game on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|Blues
|2-1 (F/OT) STL
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 60 total goals (just 2.3 per game) to rank third.
- The Golden Knights' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 4-2-4 (50.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|26
|11
|17
|28
|19
|29
|45.5%
|William Karlsson
|26
|11
|12
|23
|14
|16
|59.3%
|Mark Stone
|26
|7
|14
|21
|14
|29
|0%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|26
|11
|6
|17
|13
|17
|20%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues give up 3.0 goals per game (73 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Blues' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 25th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|24
|8
|16
|24
|18
|16
|56%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|22
|9
|10
|19
|14
|14
|9.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|24
|4
|11
|15
|16
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|24
|8
|6
|14
|19
|19
|50.7%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|24
|2
|9
|11
|5
|16
|41.4%
