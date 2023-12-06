Coming off a defeat last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will visit the St. Louis Blues (who won their previous game) on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights Blues 2-1 (F/OT) STL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 60 total goals (just 2.3 per game) to rank third.

The Golden Knights' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 4-2-4 (50.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 26 11 17 28 19 29 45.5% William Karlsson 26 11 12 23 14 16 59.3% Mark Stone 26 7 14 21 14 29 0% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 - Jonathan Marchessault 26 11 6 17 13 17 20%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 3.0 goals per game (73 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Blues' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players