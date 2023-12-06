The injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) heading into their game against the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) currently has three players. The matchup is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alec Martinez D Out Lower Body Adin Hill G Questionable Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank seventh in the league.

It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

St. Louis' total of 73 goals allowed (3.0 per game) ranks 17th in the NHL.

Their -4 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Golden Knights vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-155) Blues (+130) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.