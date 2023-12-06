The injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) heading into their game against the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) currently has three players. The matchup is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Alec Martinez D Out Lower Body
Adin Hill G Questionable Lower Body
Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Season Insights

  • The Golden Knights' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank seventh in the league.
  • It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

Blues Season Insights

  • The Blues' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
  • St. Louis' total of 73 goals allowed (3.0 per game) ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • Their -4 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Golden Knights vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Golden Knights (-155) Blues (+130) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.