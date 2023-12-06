Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Elko County, Nevada is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carlin Combined Schools at Excel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 6
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.