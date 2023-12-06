Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Stephenson in the Golden Knights-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 15:31 on the ice per game.

In two of 22 games this season, Stephenson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Stephenson has a point in seven games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 22 games this season, Stephenson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 4 11 Points 5 2 Goals 1 9 Assists 4

