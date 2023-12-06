On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Chandler Stephenson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Stephenson has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-2

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

