Will Chandler Stephenson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 6?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Chandler Stephenson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Stephenson stats and insights
- In two of 22 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Stephenson has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Stephenson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 4-2
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
