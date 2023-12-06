On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Brett Howden going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

  • Howden has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Howden has zero points on the power play.
  • Howden averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:23 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:42 Away W 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

