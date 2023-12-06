Will Brayden McNabb Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 6?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Brayden McNabb going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
McNabb stats and insights
- McNabb has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- McNabb has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.8% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 73 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
McNabb recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 6-5
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
