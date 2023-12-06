The Vegas Golden Knights, including Alex Pietrangelo, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. If you're considering a bet on Pietrangelo against the Blues, we have lots of info to help.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 19:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Pietrangelo has a goal in one of his 21 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 21 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 21 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Pietrangelo goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 21 Games 4 12 Points 5 1 Goals 2 11 Assists 3

