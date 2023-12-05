If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Clark County, Nevada, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Green Valley High School at Desert Oasis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5

6:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Shadow Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5

6:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Boulder City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5

6:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Boulder City, NV

Boulder City, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Virgin Valley High School at Eldorado High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5

6:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne High School at Pinecrest Academy Cadence