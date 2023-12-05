Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Clark County, Nevada, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Valley High School at Desert Oasis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Shadow Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Virgin Valley High School at Eldorado High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne High School at Pinecrest Academy Cadence
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.