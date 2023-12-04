In the upcoming matchup against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Zach Whitecloud to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

Whitecloud is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Whitecloud has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

